Journalists and pundits have to play by the same rules as everyone else. Otherwise, they’ll lapse into an ethical breach from which they may never recover. That’s why it’s disappointing to learn that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took part in phone discussions with employees of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle sexual harassment allegations against the latter. A question comes to mind: “How could he be so stupid?” Most journalists – and informants, for that matter – understand if more than two people are privy to a conversation, it’s likely one will let the cat out of the bag.