Zacks: Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share
Equities analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.02. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.www.modernreaders.com