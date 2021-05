It’s official, Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is back. The online furniture giant has officially launched its highly anticipated “Way Day”.The shopping extravaganza is a relatively new sale event from Wayfair that first launched in 2018, with the retailer offering up to 80 per cent off some of its most popular products.And, while last year’s Way Day took place later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has returned to its usual April slot in 2021.While the retailer is already well-known for its great deals, Way Day gives customers a unique opportunity to bag a real bargain...