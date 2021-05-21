newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BTVCY has been the subject...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$14.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £121.36 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 41 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £121.36 ($158.56). Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QNTQY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-$618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 guidance to GBP0.34-0.36 EPS. A number of analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $311,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $72.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys 12,191 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 3.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $129,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of People’s United Financial worth $30,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.14 ($12.44).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$101.56 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post $101.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.04 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Announce $2.75 EPS

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 8,265 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 191.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$16.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $16.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $19.03 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Businessbaseballnewssource.com

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PUMSY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evolus’ (EOLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. EOLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Raised to $57.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVNT. TheStreet raised Avient from...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-$11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.V.F. also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.