Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QNTQY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.