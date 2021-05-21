newsbreak-logo
Main Bar building in 'imminent danger' of collapse as commission set to rule on demolition

By Dan Eaton
Columbus Business First
 2 days ago
The Main Bar building is facing the wrecking ball. The Columbus Downtown Commission Tuesday will rule on the demolition of the building at 16 W. Main St. that’s been a bar for much of its history. “We’re pushing to demolish it ASAP,” property owner Scott Schiff said. An affiliate of...

