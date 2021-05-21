newsbreak-logo
Valparaiso, IN

Community news

By Post-Tribune staff
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

National Cancer Survivors Day event at 49′er Drive-In The hospitals of Community Healthcare System and the Cancer Resource Centre will host a free celebration of National Cancer Survivors Day from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 6 at the 49′er Drive-In Theatre, 675 N. Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. Cancer Survivors Day® is a national celebration of life for those who have survived cancer, the newly diagnosed, and loved ones who support individuals diagnosed with cancer. The event will feature DJ music donated by MB Events, a mind-body-spirit demonstration, a car-decorating contest, games and prizes. A box lunch and one free dessert from Cute as a Cupcake! or a refreshment from Kona Ice truck. Colon cancer survivor Rex Richards, president of Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, will offer a message of hope to the celebrants. Attendance is limited to 100 registered guests. Masks and social distancing will be required. Guests will be asked to picnic around their vehicles and bring their own lawn chairs. Register by Tuesday at 219-836-3477. More information about the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster is at www.cancerresourcecentre.com. For information on cancer care at the hospitals of Community Healthcare System, visit, comhs.org/services/cancer-care.

