United Maritime Capital LLC Purchases 12,700 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)
United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 491.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Beyond Meat makes up 1.6% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com