MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

