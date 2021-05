Rachel Lindley has been named as the new Van Buren County Trial Court Administrator. That’s as current administrator Frank Hardester prepares to take on the job of Van Buren County Administrator. Lindley has been employed with Van Buren County Courts as the Specialty Courts Administrator since 2016. The court says during that time, she has expanded the specialty courts, adding programs that include the Sobriety Court, a dedicated Family Reunification Court, and Pretrial Services. She’s also secured more than $2.9 million in grant funds to support all of those programs. Chief Judge Kathleen Brickley says “Rachel is a demonstrated leader and has been a tremendous asset to the courts with her innovative thinking and concern for those we serve.” When Lindley steps up to be the new courts administrator, she will head up the 36th Circuit, the 7th District, and the Van Buren Probate Courts.