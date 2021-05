Season 9 episode 15 is going to be an enormous episode! That goes without saying given where we are in the story. In just one week’s time, the season finale will be here! When you think about the world of One Chicago, you know that these shows tend to go big in their final episodes. We expect nothing else here as we see Severide and Casey help Kidd to figure out her future. We know that she is potentially moving up the ranks, but where is the best place for her?