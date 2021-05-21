newsbreak-logo
Miami Beach, FL

SOBEWFF® 20th Anniversary Celebration hosted by Martha Stewart & David Grutman featuring The Chainsmokers presented by JAJA Tequila at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

By Ryan Troy
worldredeye.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Beach, FL – May 20, 2021 – SOBEWFF® turned the BIG 2-0 this year, and they celebrated the only way we know how: with food, drink, stars, and THE CHAINSMOKERS! The Festival celebrated their 20th birthday in the best way possible: combining the crispy and yummy goodness of fried chicken with the charm of a James Beard Award-winning lifestyle goddess, the high-octane energy of Miami’s premier hospitality king and the electro-pop beats of our musical guests! The electric hosts for the birthday festivities were none other than the queen of entertaining herself, Martha Stewart, and Miami’s favorite hospitality mogul, David Grutman.

