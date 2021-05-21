Why Fans Are Turning On Prince Harry

Prince Harry isn't shirking from the spotlight anytime soon. With multi-year Netflix and Spotify deals, the prince also debuted the first of his five-part Apple+ TV docuseries about mental well-being, "The Me You Can't See Me," on May 21. In March, the prince — along with wife Meghan Markle — sat down with Oprah Winfrey (who co-produced "The Me You Can't See") to share some previously undisclosed shockers about the British royal family. The couple alleged that a senior member of his family had questioned the color of son Archie's skin color before he was born ("It was awkward. I was a bit shocked," Harry told Oprah) and claimed that Meghan was denied help by senior palace officials after experiencing suicidal thoughts (the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly told, "There's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee of the institution," per The Guardian)