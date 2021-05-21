newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

10 Portable Projectors on Amazon You Need For Your Outdoor Movie Nights

By Anvita Reddy
PopSugar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best parts about warmer weather is truly enjoying the outdoors. From BBQs to lounging by the pool, there's so much you can do, even watch your favorite movies and TV shows! We rounded up the best portable projectors from Amazon, so you can have outdoor movie nights all summer long. Whether you love to go camping, chill on the beach, or want to turn your backyard into paradise, these portable projectors are perfect for summer fun.

www.popsugar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Camping#Outdoors#Outdoor Movies#Watch Tv#Outdoor Movie Nights#Fun#Chill#Warmer Weather#Paradise#Bbqs#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesThe Jewish Press

Clean Movie Night?

Shudder at profanities and violence in movies? Want to host movie night and struggle to find something appropriate and appealing to everyone in the family? You’re not alone. If you enjoy watching movies, but dislike the racy scenes, bloodshed, and foul language, movie-filtering services might be worth considering. These services...
Violent Crimesathriftymom.com

3 in 1 Star Galaxy Night Light Projector

NEW 3 in1 NIGHT LIGHT PROJECTOR?Galaxy Projector + White Noise Machine + Bluetooth Speaker. A galaxy indoors & amazing aurora starry light show! With 10 colors 360°rotational dynamic projections, breathable stars and shooting stars, the night light projector brings the starry night and turns the blank ceiling into a home planetarium for your space fantasy at night. The star projector brings an extremely shocking starlight effect where the meteor passes through the night.
ShoppingFood Network

10 Wine Gadgets You Need for Outdoor Activities This Summer

It’s officially the season for picnics in the park! If that includes your favorite bottle of rose, white or red wine, you want to make sure you’re prepared to sip outside, — and that includes keeping your wine perfectly chilled and ready-to-serve no matter where you are. We've rounded up a couple gadgets that are ideal for a picnic or outdoor gathering where you want to enjoy a glass of wine without worry. These gadgets are lightweight, easy to pack and definitely make serving wine much more simple. Scope out our selections below.
ShoppingDecider

Amazon Echo Frames Are The New Sunglasses You Need This Summer

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. Amazon is joining the ranks of smart sunglasses with its brand-new Echo Frames. Like the Bose Frames audio...
AmazonThe Gadgeteer

This shovel is the multi-tool you need for your next outdoor adventure

NEWS – The Tyger Auto Shovel is a 16-in-1 multi-tool shovel that is constructed of military-grade solid carbon steel and aerospace-grade anodized aluminum tubes. The magic is in the tubes which screw together to create the shovel handle. But that’s not all they do. Each tube is its own tool. In addition to the shovel scoop which also is also a multi-function tool, you get the following features:
Lifestyle985thesportshub.com

5 Lawn Games that Every Backyard Party Needs

This listicle is full of lawn games for at any backyard gathering. If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites.  If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission.  Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create?  Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
ShoppingAllrecipes.com

10,000 Amazon Reviewers Love This 'Perfect' Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Most of us need a morning jolt of caffeine from a piping hot cup of coffee to get the day properly started, but if you're living in a small space, brewing from your office cubicle, or don't want to invest in a pricey coffee maker, you may think there's not really a coffee maker for you — but there is, and nearly 10,000 Amazon reviewers are already fans of it.
ElectronicsHuron Daily Tribune

Stay well-read at night with this rechargeable book light

Remember books? Remember books at night?! Before the age of the cheap e-readers, the only way to enjoy such classics as "How to Read a Book" was to buy a bulky reading light or wait until the sunrise to see how someone, you know, does that. Right now, the light is only $11.49 at Amazon with promo code XWCZHJMG.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

FILMATIC Ultra Mini Projector Fits in Your Pocket

FILMATIC ultra mini projector is designed to fit in your pocket, so you can enjoy your favorite video via a large screen. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The FILMATIC is a fully featured and portable smart projector that measures 60 x 50 x 70mm and weighs 200g. With the ultra compact and lightweight design, you can effortlessly take it with you anywhere. Meanwhile, the casing is made of high-density aluminum alloy with one-time die-casting process for a sturdy and seamless construction, and with IPX6 waterproof rating, it fits for outdoor use.
ElectronicsCNET

This indoor/outdoor projector screen is just $55 right now (save $45)

Projectors are awesome. You can get a cheap one for fake-window duty, a fancy one for your home theater or something portable for backyard movie nights. Whatever you end up with, a projection screen is pretty essential. Sure, you could use a light-colored wall, but that assumes you've got one that's in just the right spot and free of any artwork or the like. And walls are really hard to take out to the backyard.
AmazonSHAPE

Portable Hammocks to Bring with You On Any Outdoor Adventure

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As lovely as it is to picnic with friends, read out in the sunshine, or take a long break mid-hike, sitting on hard dirt for an hour is destined to make your booty ache. Sure, you could park your rear in a lawn chair, but dragging the bulky thing out to the park isn't exactly your idea of relaxing.
NFLimcgrupo.com

Why you Should Treat yourself to a 4K Projector

Being stuck at home for so long has made a lot of us look at our entertainment setups and wonder whether it’s time to upgrade to a display that’s even more immersive that can visually blow you away each and every time you sit down on your couch to enjoy a movie or TV show.
Home & Gardennbcboston.com

4 Gadgets You Need in Your Kitchen This Summer

Nothing makes me more excited than bringing something new into the kitchen to up your cooking game, and I have some great new tools and gadgets I’m loving in my own kitchen. Click and Grow is like an indoor garden. No matter where you live, how much space you have or what season it is, you can have vitamin-rich, sustainable, delicious produce available at your fingertips, and you don't even need a green thumb. They have an app that will walk you through every step of the way. It is literally as easy as making your morning cup of coffee. It even comes in a pot just like your favorite brew. You have your seed of choice: like herbs, tomatoes, lettuce. You pop it in, you cover it and a little greenhouse effect gets everything growing. You only need to water your creation every three to four weeks if you really want to take it to the next level. Their LCD lights give you about sixteen hours of ‘sunlight’ a day to rev up growth.
Columbus, OHcolumbusnavigator.com

This Summer You Can Enjoy Movie Night While Relaxing In The Wave Pool At Zoombezi Bay

There’s never a shortage of outdoor movie nights in Columbus, but Zoombezi Bay has an event that’s one of a kind. Throughout the summer, Zoombezi Bay is inviting all of us to chill out at the Summer Nights series. Guests can enjoy extended park hours with a DJ mixing tunes and select attractions open late. But the main event will be the jumbo inflatable screen showing movies at the Wild Tides Wave Pool.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

We Found the Best Dresses on Amazon That Need to Be in Your Closet Stat

If you're looking in your closet right now and notice that your dress selection is rather bleak, I feel you. 2020 was the year of sweatsuits and leggings, so that makes sense! But now, with the world slowly going back to normal—now that more and more people are getting vaxxed—dresses are A Thing™️ again, and I know you’ll def need a few to zhuzh up your wardrobe.
Retailimdb.com

7 Portable Handheld TVs to Take on Your Next Camping Trip

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re planning for a camping trip, or prepping for some outdoor Memorial...