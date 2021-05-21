newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

United Maritime Capital LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Stock#U S Steel#Capital Investment#Securities Trading#Equity Investment#Sec#Newport Trust Co#Thestreet#Zacks Investment Research#Credit Suisse Group#Morgan Stanley#Bmo Capital Markets#2 37#United States Steel#Svp Scott D Buckiso#Cfo Christine S Breves#Company#Institutional Investors#Equities Analysts#Analyst Estimates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 2,779 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $313,276.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,326,379.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $311,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $349,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Other large investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $72.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 81.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $494,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Several other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,581 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker Acquires 12,500 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,704. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Frontline reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-$618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 guidance to GBP0.34-0.36 EPS. A number of analysts...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bell Bank Purchases 52 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 8,265 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 191.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) rose 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 4,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 889,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Announce $2.75 EPS

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.