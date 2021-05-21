United Maritime Capital LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)
United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com