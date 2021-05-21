Get Ready for the Time of Your Life With Robb Report’s Dream Machines Event

B — eing able to plan yourlife makes you feel that you have control over it. There’s comfort in plotting out what you want your existence to look like in a year, or five. But in March 2020, when the pandemic sent people into their homes and subsumed so much of what seemed certain about the world, it was clear that this control was an illusion. No matter how much we planned, life could be forceful and unexpected and upend everything. And so now, even as we’re optimistic about reemerging and pointing ourselves toward long-term goals again, plotting the future can feel daunting or almost impossible. Many people’s crystal balls are foggy and filled with anxiety. We’re not sure, after over a year of possibly anticipating no further than when we might finish that 1,000-piece puzzle, what to do with the life we’re still lucky to have.