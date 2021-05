Both spring practice and the 2021 NFL Draft have come and gone. That means one thing and one thing only for college football fans: it is officially time to turn our full attention to the 2021 fall season. With that in mind, along with vaccination efforts making it seem likely a full 12-game schedule will occur in 2021 (we hope), Kevin Knight looks ahead over the next two months and ranks Michigan State’s opponents this coming season by easiest (No. 12) to most difficult (No. 1).