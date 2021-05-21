Rainier Valley and Rainier Beach Neighborhood Guide

In real estate terms, Rainier Valley and Rainier Beach are hot right now. Houses fly off the market in these South Seattle communities along the western flank of Lake Washington. With that popularity comes some trepidation. While other areas near light rail stops have seen luxury developments go up and longtime residents move out, these neighborhoods have experienced less upheaval than others since the Link arrived. A deep-rooted cultural medley abides in the vicinity of Kubota Garden and the basketball courts where more than a few NBA players first starred. Even a globetrotter would be impressed by the geographic diversity of the cuisine here. It’s this eclectic mix, not a commuter train in a nascent era of hybrid workplaces, that will continue to make this stretch of Seattle such an attractive place to live.