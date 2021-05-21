newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Marvel Movies Finally Gearing Up For Theaters As Florence Pugh Confirms Black Widow Press (And Rocks Great Dress)

By Jamil David
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Black Widow’s release is getting closer, and MCU fans are excited about finally returning to theaters and kicking off phase 4 the right way. Black Widow is set to finally release on July 9th, and the press tour for the stars of the film are getting underway. Black Widow is one of the most exciting movies releasing this summer, and Marvel is gearing up for theaters as Florence Pugh confirms Black Widow press is starting.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Movie Theaters#Movie Stars#Movies In Theaters#The Black Widow Press#Dress#Mcu Fans#Iron Man#Must Watch Films#July#Home#Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Florence Pugh to star in 'The Wonder'

April 29 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh will star in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue's thriller The Wonder. The novel, set in the Irish Midlands in 1859, follows English nurse Lib Wright as she goes to a village to observe what some are calling a miracle-- an 11-year-old girl who has survived without food for months. A journalist has come over to cover the story and two strangers are pitted against each other in this psychological thriller.
MoviesA.V. Club

Michael B. Jordan says his Static Shock movie is still happening

As ubiquitous as superhero movies are these days, it’s still relatively rare for a slightly more obscure character with no real ties to the Justice League or the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get their own movie. So, when Michael B. Jordan announced that he was signing on to produce a Static Shock movie last year, it seemed somewhat like the kind of star-endorsed dream project that never actually gets off the ground.
MoviesComicBook

Mission: Impossible 7 Magazine Cover Shows Tom Cruise Riding Into Action

Empire Magazine has revealed the cover to their latest issue and with it punched the first ticket to the hype train that will carry us to Mission: Impossible 7. The cover story claims "Tom Cruise on a mission to save the movies" and features a photo of him on set of the sequel riding a motorcycle mid-stunt. Furthermore the exclusive subscriber cover features an alternate shot of Cruise on his bike, this one taken by Mission: Impossible 7 director and frequent collaborator with Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie. You can find both covers below and pick up your copies of the magazine next week.
MoviesInverse

Avengers: Endgame theory reveals Marvel's next devastating death

Iron Man and Black Widow currently hold the title for most shocking and emotional Marvel Cinematic Universe deaths to date, but not for long. Who knows what the future holds for the MCU with all the various films on the way, but there will certainly be further departures the size of Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Florence Pugh to Lead Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder

Ever since her break-out performance in Lady Macbeth, Florence Pugh has been on the rise. After a major 2019 with Midsommar, Little Women, and Fighting with My Family, we didn’t see much of the actress last year (not counting Instagram) considering Black Widow was delayed, but now she’ll be back with that film and Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. Pugh has now lined up another compelling role with a new project.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Star O-T Fagbenle Praises Co-Star Florence Pugh

Black Widow star O-T Fagbenle had to give it up for his co-star Florence Pugh when asked about the upcoming Marvel feature. The actor talked about Cate Shortland’s MCU picture in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight. A lot of the film’s story has been kept under wraps due to the pandemic and numerous delays. However, Fagbenle had to mention Pugh’s performance when sharing what little he could about the project. A big theme of this film and Marvel’s theatrical output in general is found family. Black Widow leans into that idea hardcore with Scarlet Johansson’s Natasha Romanov reuniting with Pugh’s Yelena Belova and David Harbour’s Red Guardian. Not a ton is known about the other machinations at play. And Marvel intends to keep it that way until July of this year. Check out the comments for yourself down below:
Movies/Film

Casting News: Gal Gadot Will Star in ‘Meet Me In Another Life’, Florence Pugh Joins ‘The Wonder’

Gal Gadot and Florence Pugh are taking some time off from superhero movies to do other things. Gadot is set to star in Meet Me In Another Life, based on the novel by Catriona Silvey about a man and a woman who keep meeting in alternate realities. Gadot will also produce the film under her production label Pilot Wave. Meanwhile, Pugh will star in The Wonder from A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio. Based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, the story is a psychological thriller about a nurse in the 1800s who travels to a small village to look into what might be a medical anomaly or a full-blown miracle.
MoviesDen of Geek

How Black Widow Could Build The MCU’s Future

This Black Widow article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t do standalone movies—not really. Even the most isolated of MCU narratives have connections to the rest of the fictional universe, and work to set up upcoming stories. Normally, this process may be surprising in precisely how it is executed, but straight-forward in that it is setting up the next story or stories in the MCU. The Black Widow movie, slated for a July release, challenges that obvious structure. It is a prequel centering a hero who is canonically dead in the MCU, which means its strategy in connecting to the current, forward-looking phase of the MCU and setting up a future story is a bit more mysterious. How will the Black Widow prequel, which is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War but before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, set up the MCU’s future? Here are the most likely courses…
MoviesGeekTyrant

New Character Posters For Marvel's BLACK WIDOW

Marvel has released a new series of character posters for Black Widow and they feature Scarlett Johansson as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and the villain, Taskmaster. We still don’t know who is playing the villain.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Florence Pugh Seeks Evil in Netflix's Psychological Thriller The Wonder

It's no secret that Netflix has some pretty binge-worthy shows on it's platform. Looking only at the original side of things, we find major hits like that of Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, and the hugely popular Queen's Gambit. Now, heading towards the future, Netflix will have another addition to their line-up in the form of psychological thriller, The Wonder.
Moviesthewellesleynews.com

How Marvel Failed Black Widow (and Women in the MCU)

This is a part of the series of articles on Deconstructing the Girlboss Trope in Women-Lead Movies. Find Part 1: “Wonder Woman 1984” and Part 2: “Promising Young Woman” here. Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Iron Man 2 in 2010. Since...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Fans Have Thoughts About Black Widow’s Taskmaster After New Posters Revealed

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting more than a year now for Black Widow, a film that was originally set to debut last May. While we still have to wait a couple more months to see the film, a collection of brand new character posters were dropped online and since there's nothing else to talk about, fans are making their own fun. Right now, that fun is focused on Taskmaster, who is a character who is as mysterious as he is, awesome, or hilarious, depending on your point-of-view.