Marvel Movies Finally Gearing Up For Theaters As Florence Pugh Confirms Black Widow Press (And Rocks Great Dress)

This Black Widow article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t do standalone movies—not really. Even the most isolated of MCU narratives have connections to the rest of the fictional universe, and work to set up upcoming stories. Normally, this process may be surprising in precisely how it is executed, but straight-forward in that it is setting up the next story or stories in the MCU. The Black Widow movie, slated for a July release, challenges that obvious structure. It is a prequel centering a hero who is canonically dead in the MCU, which means its strategy in connecting to the current, forward-looking phase of the MCU and setting up a future story is a bit more mysterious. How will the Black Widow prequel, which is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War but before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, set up the MCU’s future? Here are the most likely courses…