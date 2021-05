▶ Watch Video: CBSN Originals presents “Speaking Frankly | Symbolic Justice”. Earlier this month, Idaho Governor Brad Little became the first Republican governor to sign into law a bill that restricts educators from teaching a concept called critical race theory. And more could follow: Nearly a dozen states have introduced similar Republican-backed bills that would direct what students can and cannot be taught about the role of slavery in American history and the ongoing effects of racism in the U.S. today. But critics say the legislation isn’t aimed at what children are learning in the classroom.