newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

This Video Shows the Rarest Gorilla in the World with Multiple Babies

KGW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wildlife Conservation Society has captured the first-ever images of Cross River gorillas in Nigeria's Mbe Mountains with several infants of different ages. They say it shows protection efforts are working.

www.kgw.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The World#Infants#Babies#Cross River Gorillas#Video#Protection Efforts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsNBC San Diego

Mother Gorilla Forms Kinship With Baby Boy at Mass. Zoo

It appears mothers of all species have the same loving instincts for their children. Emmily Austin discovered as much when she and her 5-month-old son, Canyon, met Kiki the gorilla, herself a mother of five, on a recent trip to Boston's Franklin Park Zoo. Austin held Canyon up against the...
Animalsabc11.com

New mom and gorilla lovingly hold babies at glass for each other

BOSTON -- Amazing moments were caught on camera at a Boston zoo, proving motherhood is a bond that crosses species. Emmily Austin was visiting the Franklin Park Zoo earlier this month with her 5-week-old son when the pair caught the eye of another mother-son duo. Kiki the gorilla took a...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Rare Echidna Puggle Born in Australian Zoo

On Friday, Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, introduced a rare short-beaked echidna puggle in a video shared on Facebook. The new addition is around seven months old and has yet to be named. Born in their breeding facility to mom Gunyi, the puggle—the term used to describe baby echidnas—was provided...
AnimalsPhys.org

Rare blue whale washes up on Namibia beach

The carcass of an endangered blue whale, the world's largest animal, washed up on a Namibian beach on Tuesday with lesions suggesting it collided with a ship, scientists said. A whale-watcher first spotted the mammal on Monday, "floating upside down" off Namibia's port town of Walvis Bay, conservationist Simon Elwen told AFP.
Animalsledburyreporter.co.uk

Hand-reared baby gorilla now has surrogate mother

An infant gorilla that has been hand-reared at a UK zoo now has a surrogate mother. Western lowland gorilla Hasani, who was born in August last year at Bristol Zoo Gardens, was cared for by keepers after his birth mother, Kala, struggled to look after him. It meant a six-strong...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Toddler without hands gets a puppy without a paw: 'It's a beautiful thing'

Ivy McLeod is two years old and full of life and is eagerly waiting to bring home Lucky, the family's new pup. Ivy was born without hands and hasn't really started noticing that some people have hands while she doesn't. Ivy is a congenital bilateral transhumeral amputee. Ivy McLeod is a curious child and loves coloring. She holds the markers between her toes to draw. Her mother, Vanessa McLeod, knows it's a matter of time before Ivy notices the difference and asks her why. McLeod decided the best way to let her understand and celebrate that difference was to get her a puppy with a similar limb difference. She wanted someone Ivy could relate to, someone who she loved. That's how McLeod found Lucky and she was lucky to find the pup in their Vancouver, British Columbia neighborhood within a few short weeks since the search began.
AnimalsNew York Post

Miami zoo discovers new venomous tarantula species

Scientists have discovered a new species of venomous tarantula that can live for two decades in — where else? — Florida. The Pine Rockland trapdoor spider, Latin name Ummidia richmond, was first spotted on the grounds of Zoo Miami in 2012, but it wasn’t until this year that researchers identified it as an entirely new species.
AnimalsBBC

Scottish student attacked by rare black rhino in South Africa

A Scottish student has described the terrifying moment he was attacked by a rare black rhino on a conservation trip in South Africa. Kieran Munns was lucky to escape with a dislocated hip and severe bruising after the animal ran at a group of rangers in northern Zululand. The 21-year-old...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

14 of the Rarest Cat Breeds

Cat lovers know that felines come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colours. They also know that cat personalities differ wildly too. Some are friendly and want nothing more than to follow you around or sit on your lap, while others prefer their own company. The U.S. Cat...