newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Police Seek Tips on Grantville Fatal Shooting on Two-Year Anniversary of Crime

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAGxR_0a78neZ500
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities reached out to the public Friday for help in identifying and locating a gunman who fatally shot a 35-year-old man in the Grantville neighborhood exactly two years ago.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the 6200 block of Holabird Street shortly after 2:50 a.m. on May 21, 2019, found Mario “Tony” Bullard lying in the street mortally wounded, according to San Diego Police.

Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman was spotted running westbound on Vandever Avenue toward Mission Gorge Road. He was described as a roughly 5-foot-6 white man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front, black pants and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting was asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#City Police#The Gunman#City News Service#San Diego Police#Sdpd#Grantville#Suspect#Authorities#Man#Mission Gorge Road#Anonymous#Tipsters#Pants#Unit#Holabird Street#Vandever Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Silvestre Vargas Estrada, 26, ID’d as Man Fatally Shot By 3 Border Patrol Agents

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 26-year-old man shot and killed by three U.S. Border Patrol agents at the end of a road chase through Campo. The agents opened fire on Silvestre Vargas Estrada of San Diego late Saturday night during a confrontation outside a gas station at Buckman Springs Road and state Route 94, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Suspect Hits Patrol Vehicle During Point Loma Chase

A suspect was arrested Monday morning after ramming a patrol vehicle and hitting at least two other cars during a short pursuit in the Point Loma Heights area, police said. The pursuit happened about 9:15 a.m. when a detective spotted a man driving a suspected stolen Ford F250 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Point Loma Boulevard, east of Nimitz Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Casa De Oro

A 74-year-old man suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking across an onramp near Mount Helix, authorities said. The collision happened shortly before 5:55 a.m. at the onramp from Bancroft Drive to westbound state Route 94 in Casa De Oro, an unincorporated area just north of Spring Valley, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.