New Orleans, LA

The Reading Life: Macon Fry, Tiana Nobile

wwno.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Larson talks with Macon Fry, about his new book, “They Called Us River Rats: The Last Batture Settlement of New Orleans”, and Tiana Nobile about her debut collection of poetry, “Cleave.”. Bookmark and The Reading Life are made possible by Octavia Books. Here’s what’s on tap in the literary...

www.wwno.org
