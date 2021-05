Pauline Ferrand-Prevot crashed out of the short track race in Nove Mesto. She was in the lead group, but lost control in a muddy jump section and fell hard. Although she initially tried to continue riding, she did not finish the race and left the venue in an ambulance. Based on the information we have right now, it seems she was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and we will likely see her on the start line for Sunday's XCO race.