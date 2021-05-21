newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Acton, MA

Acton, Boxborough Town Notes

Wicked Local
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSEHOLD GOODS SEEKS VOLUNTEERS: Through May 29, Household Goods, 530 Main St., Acton. For information: http://householdgoods.org/bc21. Every year for the past 11 years, Household Goods has worked with Boston College to pick up numerous household items donated by students who are graduating or departing for the summer. These items, such as microwaves, lamps, coffee makers, vacuums, etc., allows for Household Goods to subsequently provide to families and individuals in need. There are different roles and times for volunteers including helping to pick up goods at BC in designated areas, and unloading and moving the items to quarantine areas when the vehicles return to Household Goods. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed including mask wearing, social distancing and limited contact with students.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Acton, MA
Government
City
Boxborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Acton, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Memorial Day#Boston College#West Lawn#Boxborough Town#Household Goods#The Acton Garden Club#Acton Garden Club#Boxborough Museum#Boxborough Museum#The Douglas School#Abys#Windsor Ave#Concord Road#Volunteers#Elm Street Field#Registration Forms#Memorial Day Ceremony#Numerous Household Items
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Littleton, MALowell Sun

The Five Minute Read

Businesses in five towns encouraged to apply for forgivable loans. The town managers of Acton, Boxboro, Littleton, Maynard and Westford announced that additional funding is now available for qualifying businesses through the five communities’ micro enterprise grant program that launched in January to support businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acton, MAWicked Local

Acton Council on Aging

The Acton Council on Aging at the Senior Center is located at 30 Sudbury Road (rear). The Acton Senior Center and Human Services are still currently closed. If you are in need of assistance, please call 978-929-6652, and someone will get back to you. For information, visit http://actoncoa.com or email seniorcenter@actonma.gov.
Boxborough, MAactionunlimited.com

Friends Work At Boxborough’s Steele Farm

Friends of Boxborough’s Steele Farm recently pitched in to weed and prune the seedlings as well as the mature trees. The event was organized by Steele Farm Advisory Committee members Ed Whitcomb, Jeanne Kangas, Sarah Murphy, John Skinner and Melissa MacGilvray. The volunteers gathered at the barn at 9AM and also mulched the trees from the stash of wood chips stored on the farm behind the barn. With wheelbarrows, shovels and rakes, many hands made short work of the necessary chores. Volunteers were directed to the trees that most needed tending. By noon, the Friends of Steele Farm stood proudly next to the field of trees they had treated. The Committee hopes to have a few trees, and probably lots of greens available to the public in December. To become a Friend of Steele Farm and receive a notice of future events at the Farm, email jskangas@verizon.net. Also, follow our progress on Friends of Steele Farm on Facebook.
Acton, MAWicked Local

Discovery Museum

Discovery Museum is located at 177 Main St., Acton. All programs are free with admission unless stated otherwise. Advance reservations are required to visit the Museum due to COVID safety protocols. Visit http://discoveryacton.org for hours, COVID safety protocols, and to make reservations. Some outdoor programs may be dependent on weather.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Middlesex County, MAactionunlimited.com

Flannagan Pond Treatment

Flannagan Pond will be chemically treated on Monday, May 17, 2021 for the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation. Do not use the water for the following purposes until the date specified below:. Swimming, Boating, Fishing; May 18, 2021. Drinking & Cooking; No Restriction. Livestock / Domestical Animal Consumption; No Restriction.
Acton, MAWicked Local

Get to know Select Board candidate Franny Osman

Acton's special Town Election will be held Tuesday, June 29. Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at RJ Grey Junior High School (Gymnasium), 16 Charter Road, Acton. No-excuse voting by mail has been extended by state law until June 30 and is available for all registered voters. Franny...
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Devens, MALowell Sun

Devens COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Wednesday

DEVENS — A new regional vaccination site at Clear Path for Veterans will open on Wednesday at 10 a.m. As the Sun reported in April, it will be located at 84 Antietam St., the site of the former Cutler Army Hospital. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature the Moderna vaccine. Anyone above the age of 16 who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts is welcome to receive their vaccine. Appointments are heavily encouraged and can be scheduled using the Massachusetts vaccination finder website.
Acton, MAWicked Local

Community gun buyback event set for May 15 in Acton

AB Cares will host Safer Homes, Safer Community: A Community Gun Buyback program on Saturday, May 15 at St. Matthew’s Methodist Church located at 435 Central Street in Acton. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those turning in unwanted firearms are asked to bring the guns...
Boxborough, MAharvardpress.com

Fire Log: May 4 to 10, 2021

At 6:22 p.m. a firefighter who was boating on Bare Hill Pond saw smoke billowing from Spectacle Island and suspected a brush fire. However, the smoke was from a grill that residents were lighting to cook dinner. At 9 a.m. Harvard firefighters responded to a car crash on Interstate 495...
Boxborough, MAWicked Local

A pup-ular spot: Beacon Business Spotlight on Pink Dog in Boxborough

Carina Ramos and her business partner Nancy Wyrebski opened the Pink Dog Spa in September of 2016 in West Acton. Ramos, who earned a degree in biology at UMass Boston, has been in the dog grooming business for almost 20 years. She says there's nothing she likes more than working with her furry friends. Wyrebski studied veterinary medicine in Brazil and has been working in the pet grooming business since she moved to the U.S. in 2004.She enjoys coaching others who are interesting in the business.
Middlesex County, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Police Blotter 05-14-21

• Twenty-three property checks were recorded. 11:59 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person on Autumn Lane. He was a National Grid employee working in the area. 12:16 p.m. Police assisted the Fire Department with a Martin Street transformer that was smoking and sparking. 3:13 p.m. Officers investigated...
Acton, MAWicked Local

Acton police log

Following are excerpts from the Acton public safety log for the period of April 16-22. The log is public record and available for review. All persons are assumed innocent unless found guilty in a court of law. 8 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Brook Street. 10:26 a.m.: A...
Boxborough, MAharvardpress.com

Police Log: April 27 to May 3, 2021

During the past week, police made one motor vehicle stop, which resulted in a verbal warning. Emergency responders received four medical calls and transported two people to the hospital, one with Advanced Life Support services in attendance; two people refused transport. There were also two false burglar alarms. At 9:19...