Acton, Boxborough Town Notes
HOUSEHOLD GOODS SEEKS VOLUNTEERS: Through May 29, Household Goods, 530 Main St., Acton. For information: http://householdgoods.org/bc21. Every year for the past 11 years, Household Goods has worked with Boston College to pick up numerous household items donated by students who are graduating or departing for the summer. These items, such as microwaves, lamps, coffee makers, vacuums, etc., allows for Household Goods to subsequently provide to families and individuals in need. There are different roles and times for volunteers including helping to pick up goods at BC in designated areas, and unloading and moving the items to quarantine areas when the vehicles return to Household Goods. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed including mask wearing, social distancing and limited contact with students.www.wickedlocal.com