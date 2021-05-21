The Smithsonian’s National Zoo opens its doors to visitors

The long awaited opening of the bourse de commerce will take place this saturday, debuting the historic structure’s transformation by tadao ando. now home to the pinault collection in paris, the former stock exchange building had been transformed by the japanese architect into a museum for businessman and art collector françois pinault. while the project was first announced in 2017, the museum had expected to open in september 2020. as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening date had been shifted to january 2021, and ultimately delayed again. now that french president emmanuel macron has given the green light for museums to reopen starting may 19, the bourse de commerce will officially welcome parisians and visitors this weekend.