Surrey lost six wickets for just seven runs to collapse to 146 for six against Middlesex in the LV= Insurance County Championship London derby at the Kia Oval. Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman had put on an opening stand of 135 to give the home side early control but three wickets for 24-year-old Martin Andersson, including England pair Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes for ducks during a double-wicket maiden, spearheaded Middlesex’s fightback in a dramatic pre-tea session.