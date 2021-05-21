Lt. Governor Gilchrist makes third stop of "Making Real Change" tour in Saginaw

LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Lt. Governor Gilchrist made his third stop on his ‘Making Real Change’ tour at Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy to promote getting vaccinated. "The Making Real Change tour highlights equitable vaccine access across the state and encourages people who may be hesitant to get the safe, effective vaccine,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “Saginaw has been resilient throughout the pandemic, even as COVID-19 has disproportionally harmed Black Michiganders and other people of color across the state. We must listen to and address the specific needs of communities and equip local leaders with the resources necessary to inspire relatives, friends, and other loved ones to get vaccinated.”