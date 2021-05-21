Dustin Johnson again? See who else missed the PGA Championship cut at Kiawah Island
Since fulfilling a childhood dream and winning the Masters tournament in record fashion in November, Dustin Johnson has laid a couple eggs in major championships. Johnson missed his second straight cut in majors after shooting a 6-over-par 151 through two rounds Friday in the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course. That’s one shot out of the cut to the low 70 players and ties, which turns out to be 81 players.www.thestate.com