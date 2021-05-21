‘DYNASTY’ cast EXCLUSIVE!

Heading into this week's episode of The CW's Walker and now having seen the previews you're about to check out, we think it's pretty safe to say that "A Tale of Two Families" is going to be a kangaroo-kick to the heart. First, the moment we see Genevieve Padalecki's Emily mentioned our emotional radar already goes on alert. But the clincher is knowing that this week, viewers are taken back to the days right before and immediately following her death- and from more than just Cordell's (Jared Padalecki) perspective. But along with the plucks to the heartstrings, we can't shake this feeling that there will be a reveal or two that will add a few twists to the remainder of the season. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's chapter: