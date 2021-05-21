‘DYNASTY’ cast EXCLUSIVE!

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) — DYNASTY is back on the CW every Friday night! That means the knives are out and so is the Carrington family backstabbing. After somehow surviving her bachelorette party in the third season finale, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) just wants to get married to Liam (Adam Huber) and have a nice, calm life. Those aren’t two words usually associated with Carringtons, and they won’t be this season either as the happy couple faces their biggest challenges yet. Danger and temptation are as abundant as champagne and diamonds! For more CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke with two of the stars, Grant Show (Blake) & Elaine Hendrix (Alexis).

