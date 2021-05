The BBC will return the BAFTA it won for Princess Diana’s 1995 ‘Panorama’ interview after an independent inquiry savaged the tactics used by reporter Martin Bashir. Former Supreme Court Judge Lord Dyson concluded on Thursday (05.20.21) that Bashir used forged bank statements to secure access to the Princess of Wales in 1995, and said that the BBC was “woefully ineffective” in getting to the bottom of his wrongdoing at the time.