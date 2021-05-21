newsbreak-logo
NHL playoffs: Maples Leafs’ John Tavares out indefinitely with head injury

By UPI
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21 (UPI) — The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares indefinitely through the playoffs because of a head injury the center sustained in Game 1 of a series against the Montreal Canadiens, the team said Friday. Tavares went down with the injury in the first period...

