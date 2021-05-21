newsbreak-logo
Fugitive Belgian extremist soldier evades massive manhunt

By RAF CASERT
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS -- Hundreds of specialized forces kept looking in vain Friday for a heavily armed Belgian soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list and was seen early this week near the home of a person he had threatened. Jurgen Conings, 46, an expert marksman known for his extreme-right...

