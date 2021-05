First and foremost, Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. We love you. We also love watching the Memphis Grizzlies play the way they are capable of. I am one of the loudest beaters of the “long view” drum, and my agnostic perception of this season can oftentimes get me in hot water. But there’s no denying that the sun shines a bit brighter after this Memphis team gets a win. Food tastes a little better. Jokes are funnier. The world is a better place...at least for followers of the Grizzlies.