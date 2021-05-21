Op-ed: This Memorial Day, let’s rededicate ourselves to making our nation stronger

The greatest day of my 24-year military career was Aug. 4, 2011. The worst day of my 24-year military career was Aug. 4, 2011. I pause to recall that date often, but especially around Memorial Day. On that day, I represented the commandant of the Marine Corps at the dignified transfer ceremony for Staff Sgt. Leon Lucas at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Lucas gave his life fighting in Afghanistan. When he returned to Dover that day, I joined his parents, wife, and three children to meet him.