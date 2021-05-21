newsbreak-logo
Body found in Target parking lot in Temecula

By Brian Rokos
Riverside Press Enterprise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA body was found in the parking lot of the Target store on Rancho California Road in Temecula on Friday morning, May 21, but the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said there is no evidence of a crime. No information on the deceased or the circumstances of the death was available.

