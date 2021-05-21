newsbreak-logo
Nats, Caps remind Wizards fans that D.C. teams defy odds

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe District of Champions is full of teams ready to defy the odds. The 2021 Wizards are no different. After Washington's April 5 loss to the Raptors without star guard Bradley Beal, the Wizards were closer to the basement of the Eastern Conference standings at 17-32 than they were to the play-in spots. ESPN's BPI index, a popular predictor tool to determine the strength of a team, gave them just a 0.6% chance to make the postseason.

www.nbcsports.com
