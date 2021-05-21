Nats, Caps remind Wizards fans that D.C. teams defy odds
The District of Champions is full of teams ready to defy the odds. The 2021 Wizards are no different. After Washington's April 5 loss to the Raptors without star guard Bradley Beal, the Wizards were closer to the basement of the Eastern Conference standings at 17-32 than they were to the play-in spots. ESPN's BPI index, a popular predictor tool to determine the strength of a team, gave them just a 0.6% chance to make the postseason.www.nbcsports.com