Nebraska State

Patrol says teen killed in north-central Nebraska crash

News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURWELL, Neb. (AP) — A recent high school graduate died in a north-central Nebraska crash this week that also injured another teen, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened in the early-morning hours Wednesday at a three-way intersection near Taylor, according to the patrol. Colton Dawe, 18, of Burwell, was driving a sport utility vehicle westbound on Highway 91 when he failed to stop at a T-intersection with Highway 183 and hit a tree, investigators said.

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com
