NEWPORT—The Friends Animal Shelter recently received a $10,000 grant from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in Cocke County. Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations nationwide.