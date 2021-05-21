newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, TX

City of Palestine offers unique experiences in the Pineywoods

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

PALESTINE, Texas — A new survey from WalletHub finds about 59% of people are more scared to travel this summer than before the pandemic. Many are searching for staycations within their own state and over in Palestine the tourism director is already seeing double the visitors since 2019. From taking...

www.cbs19.tv
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Palestine, TX
Government
City
Palestine, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Art Gallery#Hotel Art#Modern Art#Antique Furniture#Famous People#Wallethub#The Texas State Railroad#The Redlands Hotel#Oxbow Bakery#Texas State Trail#City Of Palestine#Pineywoods#Unique Layouts#Downtown#Artists#Modern Furniture#Staycations#Commercial Development#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Palestine, TXPosted by
CBS19

TahWahKaro | The new whiskey distillery moving into Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas — It's been in the works since 2019, but a new whiskey distillery is making Palestine its new home and they have officially moved in. TahWahKaro distillery owner Justin Jackson had plans to relocate his business to East Texas and his team purchased the old Coors Warehouse on Church Street in Palestine. The team is now working on renovating the building.
Palestine, TXPosted by
Palestine Herald-Press

City approves murals to draw tourism

The Palestine City Council approved a new mural arts program to enhance the downtown area and promote the arts during its regularly scheduled meeting on May 10. The program was proposed to the council by Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum. Through this program, murals will be placed in locations visible...
Palestine, TXPosted by
Palestine Herald-Press

Award-winning distillery brings jobs, new venue

TahWahKaro Distilling Company has officially relocated to the former Coors plant, 100 N. Church St. in Palestine, and expects to be open around July. The facility is currently under construction, but the company has fully relocated to Palestine and hopes to be open and fully operational within the next two months. The company plans to invest $4,200,000 and create 13 jobs, over a five-year period, according to the Palestine Economic Development Corporation.
Jacksonville, TXPosted by
Palestine Herald-Press

Lowe’s helps Elijah’s Retreat build new cabin

Palestine Lowe’s is helping Elijah’s Retreat build more opportunities for families facing autism. Located in Jacksonville, Elijah’s Retreat was founded in 2009 and provides families living with autism a safe place to vacation and unwind, where no one will look at them funny if their child doesn’t speak or is prone to melt downs.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Jewish Voices for Peace plans San Antonio conversation about Palestine

The San Antonio branch of Jewish Voices for Peace, a national activist group focusing on the Israel-Palestine conflict, will host a teach-in and conversation surrounding Palestine on Saturday. The organizers are inviting "all allies of Palestine" for the event at 6:40 p.m., beginning with a reading of names in memorial...
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

Palestine Mall, Economic Development update

The city of Palestine is one step closer in selling the Palestine Mall to the Christian Company. The city council approved a sixth amendment to the purchase and sale agreement between the city, the Palestine Economic Development Corporation and the Christian Company during the council’s regularly scheduled bi-monthly on Monday, May 10.
Palestine, TXKLTV

Westwood High students make mock pitches to local business owners

Palestine, Texas (KLTV) - Westwood High School students in Palestine took part in a mock shark tank today. They have been researching and working on a food truck pitch for local businesses to make-believe to invest in since January. “We are an Italian and Spanish-based food truck. Best of both...
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN:Shake it Off

Again, this week let me direct your attention to Acts 27 and 28 where the Apostle Paul has had quite a difficult few months and it’s just gotten worse and worse as this trip has progressed. In Chapter 27 where we were last week, we looked at the calamity of this storm and of how everyone on board had given up hope of making it out alive. Ultimately, they do survive but only after a complete loss of the ship. Swimming to shore on Melita (Ch 28:1) they were met by a “barbarous people” who built a fire for the soaked sailors, soldiers, and prisoners to warm themselves by. The Bible tells us that a deadly snake came slithering out of the fire and bit Paul on the hand. How about that!? Can you imagine how you’d feel? Shackled and a prisoner, falsely accused by your own countrymen, days on end in a terrible storm, shipwrecked on top of it all and now, dripping wet and sitting by the fire you get snakebit! But Paul just “shook it off” (28:5) as if swatting at a mosquito. I like that! After all he’s been through, I could see how many might have ‘come unwrapped’ by this point in the story. Adding this final straw to the camel as they say, imagine yourself sitting there cold, dripping wet and now you get snakebit to boot. But Paul has already been through a lot in his life. God has delivered him into and out of dilemma after dilemma and he’s suffered all manner of injury and betrayal. So, this is nothing new for him. But Paul has come to trust God and he’s believed Jeremiah 29:11 and he believes, as he said in Ch. 27:25 that what God says WILL be, WILL BE. I assure you Christians, the day you determine that what God says is absolutely certain will be a turning point in your Christian walk and in your faith. How was Paul able to just shake off a deadly serpent? He’s already been through a lot with God and he has reached the place where he trusts God completely. Now I don’t expect you to get nailed by a big ole Cotton mouth or even a little Copper head without getting a little unraveled. But I do think it would do us all some good as Christians if we could get a little more spiritually able to “shake it off” when it comes to these trials and hardships that so easily yank us off course. How pastor? Glad you asked: First remember what God has already brought you through! Remember the times you wondered if you’d make it at all? Remember that time in the hospital? Remember that wreck? Remember that time your child was sick or your parent or your….on and on and how they shouldn’t have made it but God was merciful? He has been good to you and he’s been good to me. Charles Spurgeon wrote a comforting thought: He said, “when you don’t understand God’s hand, you can still trust his heart.” I have found that to be unwaveringly true – I may not always understand the why of things and sometimes I even question, but I always know that I can trust God to do right no matter what! This is Pastor Malcolm Harrison inviting you to come be with us at Calvary Baptist Church 703 Gillespie Rd here in Palestine, Texas 75801 * 903-729-5924 www.calvarybcpalestine.com.
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

Imagine the Possibilities in Downtown Palestine

In partnership with the Texas Historical Commission, the Palestine Main Street Program will host its annual “Imagine the Possibilities” tour from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 7. Imagine the Possibilities is an annual showcase of available historic properties in cities across Texas that engage potential investors, entrepreneurs, developers, residents,...
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

One house, two stories: Moms thriving in renovated Victorian

Evelyn James and Joyce Allen are roommates, but they’re also family. Their home is a Victorian on South Magnolia Street, close to just about everything they need, including children and grandchildren. Though their stories are different, both moms have similar needs, and both are thriving in Palestine after moving from...
Palestine, TXPosted by
Palestine Herald-Press

Library seeking survey input

Now is the time for Palestine residents to share their opinions about what they want, need, expect to find at their local library. The city purchased the Palestine Mall in 2010 and moved the library there after the roof at the Cedar Street library collapsed in 2009. In 2019, however, the city sold the mall for $2 million to Christon Company of Dallas. The library is now faced with either moving to a new location or building a new facility.
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

Get to know your Mayoral candidates: Q&A with Dana Goolsby

Dana Goolsby was born and raised in Grapeland, Texas and has worked in Palestine since she was 18. She became a full-time member of the community in 2009. Goolsby attended junior college in Lufkin, Texas at Angelina Junior College and then transferred back to Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC), where she completed the cosmetology course, and cosmetology instructor’s course. By age 22, Goolsby owned and operated her own business but after moving to Palestine, Goolsby decided to make a career change. Since 2010, Goolsby has worked in the travel and tourism industry as a writer, photographer, social media consultant, designer and marketing consultant. She has worked closely with the Texas Heritage Trails Program, Caddo Mounds State Historic Site, the Texas Theatre, and other entities to preserve and promote these unique, historical destinations. Her work has been published in and featured with Texas Highways Magazine, Texas Monthly, Southern Living, Texas Town & City, and other publications across the state. Goolsby officially fell in love with the community after a summer of volunteering at the Texas Theatre with her family in 2011. Since then, she has served on local boards and commissions and dedicated herself to serving the community that she loves. In 2018, Goolsby was elected to the Palestine City Council. In 2020, she was unopposed when she announced her bid for re-election, and the following year she announced her bid for mayor.
Anderson County, TXHerald-Press

Vote for the best

It is time to showcase local businesses and outstanding customer service all over Anderson County. The Palestine Herald-Press is currently holding its the annual reader’s choice awards, “Best of the Best.”. Community members had the opportunity to nominate local businesses, restaurants and services and now they can vote accordingly. “We...
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

Veterans Annual Garage Sale Saturday

The annual Veterans Garage Sale, held by veterans to benefit veterans is being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Palestine Avenue. This event is sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans and co-sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. If you...
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

YMCA gala raises funds for soccer complex Saturday

Enjoying a night out seldom means so much for Palestine’s youth. Roughly 350 kids, ages 3 through 12, are playing at the Alex Patel Palestine YMCA Soccer Complex, though roughly $500,000 is still owed on the complex built in 2014. The festivities and an auction at this Saturday’s Soccer Gala...
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

Information, please: Library seeks survey participants

Palestine Public Library needs more information. In planning for a new permanent location, the library is asking residents to participate in live and virtual community meetings Tuesday or in an online English and Spanish survey through May 24. Community meetings will occur in the City Hall Chambers at 10 a.m.,...
Palestine, TXPosted by
Palestine Herald-Press

LukeStrong 2021 Superhero Run Saturday

Be a superhero and help fight cancer this Saturday for the third annual LukeStrong Superhero Run/Walk and Family Fun Day at the YMCA of Palestine Alex Patel Soccer Complex, 2515 TX-19 in Palestine. The 5K is open to all ages. The event includes a one mile Fun Run, Free Kids...
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

COLUMN: Coming Home

As a child visiting Palestine with my family, I slept in the back bedroom of my grandparents’ home on Reagan Street. It is a house my grandfather “Papa" built. Trying to get to sleep there, I have a distinct memory of the low, rhythmic, rumbling of the train that ran just beyond their backyard. It was the soundtrack for the lights dancing between boxcars and onto the bedroom wall.