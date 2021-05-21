newsbreak-logo
Utah State

Eagle helps Utah’s Tony Finau advance to the PGA Championship’s weekend rounds

By Kurt Kragthorpe
Salt Lake Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Finau’s eagle on his 16th hole Friday removed any doubt about his opportunity to play the weekend rounds of the PGA Championship. Even so, the West High School graduate undoubtedly left the Kiawah Island Golf Resort wishing he could have made a lot more putts in addition to that 15-footer on the Ocean Course’s par-5 No. 7. Finau missed a birdie attempt from inside 4 feet on No. 2 and failed to save pars on his last two holes, posting an even-par 72 in the second round.

