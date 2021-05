Hartsville police report that two men have been charged after one person was shot and wounded May 5 at Byerly Park. Carquivas Mitchell, age and address not available, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, police said; according to Darlington County jail records, the charge is obstructing justice. Kinard Huggins, age and address not available, was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, police said. His booking photo was not available.