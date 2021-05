It’s almost here! BTS will perform their new single ‘Butter’ for the first time on television at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. It’s almost here! BTS are all set to release their new single ‘Butter’ later in May, kicking off a new era of music for their fans. Now, they’re also adding a global stage to premiere the live performance on… because that’s just how they roll, you know. Yep, BTS will be performing ‘Butter’ live for the first time at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.