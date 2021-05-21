Pokemon Journeys Titles Set Up Mew's Big Arc

While the card collecting community is currently in an uproar about the halt of Pokémon TCG and sports cards at big box stores, those actually making the cards press on. (My take on the crisis: this too shall pass; head to local game shops; yours doesn't have them, hit up another — cards are more difficult to get but are absolutely attainable.) Over in Japan, the frenzy over Pokémon cards is expected to reach a new soaring height with the release of the new expansion Eevee Heroes, which happens in just twelve days on May 28th. As we get closer to the date of this set, which is unconfirmed but speculated to be the basis of the planned Sword & Shield expansion set to be released for English-language collectors in August 2021, more artwork is leaking. Let's take a look at some of the V and VMAX card from the set showcasing Eeveelutions.