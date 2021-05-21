Woman dies from injuries sustained in Sunday incident

A 22-year-old woman died Tuesday after sustaining injuries over the weekend according to Omaha Police.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, authorities responded to 1009 S. 28th St for CPR in progress.

The victim, 22-year-old Shaleigh Sovey, suffered a head injury and was transported to Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 22-year-old Devon Engel, was arrested and booked into Douglas County Corrections for 1st Degree Domestic Violence Assault and two counts of Felony Child Abuse/Neglect.

On Tuesday, May 18, Sovey died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the OPD Homicide Unit.

