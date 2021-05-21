Sale of 10-acre industrial plot in Bay Shore for $30M sets Long Island record
(BAY SHORE, N.Y.) A recently closed deal for 10 acres of land in Bay Shore has set a new record for the priciest industrial property sale per acre in Long Island history, according to Long Island Business News.
The Rockefeller Group, a New Jersey real estate investment and development firm, reportedly paid $30 million for the 10 acres of land at 55 Paradise Lane from Rubie's Costume Company, a record $3 million per acre.
The firm is currently seeking building permits for a 180,000-square-foot industrial building on the land.
The pricey sale comes amid a low vacancy rate in Suffolk County, with just 3.5% of industrial property vacant in the first quarter of this year, a reflection of the high demand for land and record-breaking price for the Paradise Lane land.
It's unclear if the Rockefeller Group has a tenant lined up for its planned space.