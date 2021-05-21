newsbreak-logo
Sale of 10-acre industrial plot in Bay Shore for $30M sets Long Island record

Long Island Express
Long Island Express
 1 day ago

(Paul Birchfield/Getty Images)

(BAY SHORE, N.Y.) A recently closed deal for 10 acres of land in Bay Shore has set a new record for the priciest industrial property sale per acre in Long Island history, according to Long Island Business News.

The Rockefeller Group, a New Jersey real estate investment and development firm, reportedly paid $30 million for the 10 acres of land at 55 Paradise Lane from Rubie's Costume Company, a record $3 million per acre.

The firm is currently seeking building permits for a 180,000-square-foot industrial building on the land.

The pricey sale comes amid a low vacancy rate in Suffolk County, with just 3.5% of industrial property vacant in the first quarter of this year, a reflection of the high demand for land and record-breaking price for the Paradise Lane land.

It's unclear if the Rockefeller Group has a tenant lined up for its planned space.

