The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit found Tuesday that a racist slur used by a former military officer was protected speech under the First Amendment. In November 2018, former military officer Jules Bartow was shopping at the Quantico Marine Corps Exchange when he used a racist slur that generally seemed aimed at either an African American employee or an African American man in civilian clothes. Bartow was escorted out of the store and arrested by base security officers. He was then criminally convicted for using “abusive language” in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-416.