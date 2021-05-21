Instacart delivery expands to 6,000 7-Eleven stores
Eight months into their partnership, Instacart and 7-Eleven have rolled out same-day delivery to nearly 6,000 of the convenience retail giant’s U.S. stores. San Francisco-based Instacart said Friday that the expansion brings its service to almost 4,000 new 7-Eleven stores nationwide. Last September, the companies announced the launch of their partnership with a rollout of Instacart delivery to more than 750 7-Eleven stores in the Dallas, Miami, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., metropolitan markets, with future expansion in phases to the chain’s 7,000-plus U.S. stores.www.supermarketnews.com