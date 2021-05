UAE Team Emirates' Joe Dombrowski has survived the escape and took the victory of the fourth stage in the Giro d'Italia. The 29-year-old was part of the escape of the day in the Corsa Rosa -which was formed by 25 riders. Despite being left on the chasers' group after some of the climbs of the day, the American managed to return to the front along Alessandro De Marchi and a last attack allowed him to cross the finish line by himself.