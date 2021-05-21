“I will never duet with Dad”

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleJasmine Carici talks about her relationship with her father, her life and her future, revealing that she does not want to sing a duet with Al Bano. Last year, at the end of the first lock, the fifth daughter Al Bano Carici – Jasmine – Introduced herself to the media through the single of a singer. The little girl released it Web light The focus of the press was immediate. There have been several interviews with journalists asking if Al Bano and the girl could sing together in 2022 to participate in San Remo. Celeno explained that the singer of San Marco has never been unbalanced in this regard. The daughter has not yet studied and trained, but she has never closed the door to this opportunity.

nintendo-power.com
Violent CrimesCMT

NEEDTOBREATHE Spark Happy Memories With Carrie Underwood Duet “I Wanna Remember”

In describing the process of shooting the video for their latest video for “I Wanna Remember,” the band notes to CMT.com, “We did all of the live performance shots with Carrie in a warehouse and Gus shot the narrative downtown. It was actually the first time we had ever played the song together with Carrie so we were equal parts excited and nervous. She is the ultimate pro and made the video shoot easy and super fun.”
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Sister Trio The Warning Release Hard-Hitting New Song ‘Choke’

Rock 'n' roll sister trio the Warning have released a brand new, hard-hitting song called "Choke," along with a captivating music video. Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, the Warning consists of sisters Daniela Villarreal on the guitar and vocals, Alejandra Villarreal on the bass and piano and Paulina Villarreal behind the drum kit. Not only are they a sister trio, but they're a power trio. "Choke" is a powerful anthem with an infectious chorus.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: dodie “Special Girl” is quite special

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. She began her career over a decade ago, sharing original songs and covers on YouTube, amassing over 2 million subscribers. Now at the age of 26, singer/songwriter dodie (Dodie Clark) has just released her debut album, “Build A Problem”. It’s a 22 track album showcasing her unique brand of smart indie-pop-folk. We fell in love with her delicate voice and totally love her tender and sometimes sharp self-conscious lyrics.
Musicmaryvilleforum.com

Willow Smith needed to learn guitar to 'really call herself a musician'

Willow learned the guitar because she felt she "needed" to be able to play an instrument to be taken seriously as a musician. The 20-year-old star recently embarked on a new era with her rock single, 'Transparent Soul’, featuring Travis Barker. And the 'Whip My Hair' hitmaker - whose parents...
Musicnaijaonpoint.com

‘I’d No Drip Back Then But I Never Wore Fake Products’- Peruzzi

Rum and Boggie album creator, Peruzzi has said even back then when he was struggling to hit the limelight with no drip etched to his personality, he wore no fake products. “I’ve always seen myself as a star before I met anybody in this industry, I used to act like ‘people are watching me.’ I didn’t have no drip, but I’d make sure that I’m not wearing any fake Gucci, I’m not wearing any fake Versace.,” the DMW signee said proudly.
Musiczapgossip.com

James Newman: I’m desperate for Dua Lipa duet

James Newman wants to work with Dua Lipa. The ‘Embers’ singer – who is representing the UK at the ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ on Saturday night (22.05.21) – has previously penned songs for the likes of Little Mix and Ed Sheeran and he has a “hit list” of other artists that he’d like to collaborate with.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Joni Mitchell’s First Song Made Her Piano Teacher Angry

Joni Mitchell recalled the negative reaction she received when she played her first-ever composition for her piano teacher at age seven. The artist's own reaction to the performance set her on the road to a career that she said had taken time to influence other artists. “She hit me across...
WorldThrive Global

I never give up with music – Uday Biswas

Uday Biswas is a well knowned name in the music industry of Bangladesh. Uday Biswas has came to discuss for his musical tune album named ‘’Breath Out” that has given one after another composed music to the international platforms. At the very beginning he gained lots of popuarity as a...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Anitta Enlists DaBaby on ‘Girl From Rio’ Remix: Listen

Brazilian pop star Anitta is currently enjoying the success of her latest single ‘Girl From Rio’ which is hot on streaming across the world. With the song and her upcoming album on Warner Records, she is looking to have a big breakthrough worldwide (particularly in the U.S.) after already conquering the Brazilian and related markets over the last 10 years. The English-language track samples the 1962 hit “Garota de Ipanema” (“The Girl From Ipanema”) and pays tribute to Brazilian women.
MusicAceShowbiz

Chris Martin Gives Virtual Music Lesson to Teenage Students

The Coldplay lead vocalist offered music tips to a group of teenage students to help them with remote learning while schools were closed during the global health crisis. AceShowbiz - Chris Martin gave a group of Australian teenagers a virtual music lesson and brought one of them to tears. The...
CelebritiesBBC

Nick Kamen: Madonna heartbroken by singer and model's death

Madonna has paid tribute to Nick Kamen, the model, actor and singer whose biggest hit was co-written by the star. Kamen caught the eye in a 1985 Levi's jeans advert - baring his chest in a launderette - and the queen of pop invited him in on a track the following year. He died this week aged 59.