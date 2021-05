During a Square Enix event earlier today, the final trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade dropped, and boy does it promise some fun moments for FF7 faithful. We'll get to see if those promises hold when the new content releases on June 10th. But because the whole remake DLC is a bit confusing, we're here to break it all down for you, from Square Enix's convoluted naming convention and rollout plan, to the platform you can play the new content on, to the connections to the franchise itself. So let's make this as simple as possible, shall we?